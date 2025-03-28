A new soil mix could filter toxic chemical from streams and save salmon
King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks reports that they are closer than ever to a solution that could save coho salmon from dying before they can spawn.
|Images courtesy King County Dept of Natural Resources and Parks
Scientists at @kingcountydnrp tested a new soil mix—made with sand, coconut fiber, and biochar—that filters out the toxic chemical 6PPDQ from stormwater.
The new soil mixture filtered stormwater so effectively that every single coho salmon survived in the lab.
That’s 100% survival.
For a species that’s been dying in our streams from a toxic tire chemical called 6PPDQ, this is big news.
King County scientists are leading the way on a breakthrough that could change how we protect salmon and treat polluted runoff.
Learn more about this breakthrough in our video
