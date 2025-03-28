A new soil mix could filter toxic chemical from streams and save salmon

Scientists at @kingcountydnrp tested a new soil mix—made with sand, coconut fiber, and biochar—that filters out the toxic chemical 6PPDQ from stormwater.





That’s 100% survival.





For a species that’s been dying in our streams from a toxic tire chemical called 6PPDQ, this is big news.







Learn more about this breakthrough in our video



King County scientists are leading the way on a breakthrough that could change how we protect salmon and treat polluted runoff.

The new soil mixture filtered stormwater so effectively that every single coho salmon survived in the lab.