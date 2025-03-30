Another week, another scam: rental units

Too good to be true? An eagle-eyed potential renter noticed a good deal on an accessory dwelling unit listed on a popular rental website last week. An eagle-eyed potential renter noticed a good deal on an accessory dwelling unit listed on a popular rental website last week.





It didn't seem right, so she researched further and found that the person who posted the listing lives in Florida and the name didn't match the property owner's name on the King County Assessor's website.





Officers later contacted the true property owner, who had nothing to do with the fraudulent listing.



