Another week, another scam: rental units
Sunday, March 30, 2025
|Too good to be true?
It didn't seem right, so she researched further and found that the person who posted the listing lives in Florida and the name didn't match the property owner's name on the King County Assessor's website.
Officers later contacted the true property owner, who had nothing to do with the fraudulent listing.
This is not an uncommon scam. What can you do to avoid being a victim? Visit: avoiding rental listing scams
0 comments:
Post a Comment