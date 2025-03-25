Shorewood Girls Tennis 2025 Preview

Rylie Gettmann. Photo by Arnie Moreno. Shorewood returns a group of very experienced and talented seniors for their Spring WesCo South and District 1 tennis season. Shorewood returns a group of very experienced and talented seniors for their Spring WesCo South and District 1 tennis season.





Shorewood placed 5th as a team at the WIAA State tournament, WesCo South Champions and District 1 champions and sent 6 players the the state tournament. Last year’s team had a four year record of 50-0 with four straight WesCo South and District 1 championships.



Senior co-captains, Rylie Gettmann, two time singles state award winner, Mari Brittle and Alex Mignogna, each two time state qualifiers, return to defend their league and District 1 team championships.





Mari Brittle. Photo by Arnie Moreno They will have a very strong group of talented Junior Varsity players that have moved up.





Also returning is senior Bridget Cox, who was out last season due to an injury. She and Brittle will be one of the top doubles players in the league.





Mignogna is moving into a top singles spot and will be a league favorite to qualify for a state spot. Top players to watch for are returning varsity Lilah Becker and Addy Falkin.





Melinda Lee, junior Micah Crose, Junior Shinuen Moon, junior Cally Webb and sophomore Jessica Saleska.



Alex Mignogna. Photo by Arnie Moreno Shorewood started the season on March 17, 2025 at Monroe and won 7-0. They then hosted Lynnwood on Friday March 21st and came away with a 6-0 victory, in a rain shortened match.





GiGi Amgalan.



Both teams will play Wednesday March 26th versus Meadowdale with Varsity away and JV at home.

Thursday March 27th, JV at Mountlake Terrace and varsity at home.

Friday, March 28th JV hosts Edmonds Woodway and Varsity travels to Edmonds Woodway. Matches start at 3:30pm. JV Coach Christian Nelson is very proud of the JV players' quick improvement. Coach Arnie Moreno feels that both Varsity and JV teams will be top contenders again for the WesCo South Championships.



Wesco 3A/2A South Shorewood 6, Lynnwood 0 At Shorewood H.S.

Singles: Rylie Gettman (S) def. Rose Tulga, 6-0, 6-0. Alex Mignogna (S) def. Uy Bui, 6-0, 6-2. Micah Crose (S) def. Leah Kibuta, 6-0, 6-2. Melinda Lee (S) def. Adeline Tran, 6-0, 6-3;

Doubles: 1. Bridget Cox / Lilah Becker (S) def. Kaitlyn Lopez / Venus Hernandez, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Jessica Saleska / Shineun Moon (S) def. Melissa Seng / Naomi Quino, 7-5, 6-1. 3. Addy Falkin / Ellie Keatly (S) vs. Fatima Garcia Serrano / Angelique Laz0 (L), DNF (rain).








