Food establishment closure in Lake City: Tacos Nazareno

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Public Health has closed Tacos Nazareno at Lake City Way NE & NE 127th St, Seattle WA 98125

Closed: March 22, 2025 at 9:05pm

Reasons: 
  • Operating without a valid permit
  • Operating plans not reviewed and approved to ensure safe food handling and storage
  • Failure to receive approval to operate
  • Excessive number of critical violations
  • Imminent health hazard: Insufficient refrigeration to keep food safe
  • Imminent health hazard: Operating without hot water available
  • Imminent health hazard: Operating without handwashing facilities
Status: Closed


