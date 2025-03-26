Food establishment closure in Lake City: Tacos Nazareno
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Closed: March 22, 2025 at 9:05pm
Reasons:
- Operating without a valid permit
- Operating plans not reviewed and approved to ensure safe food handling and storage
- Failure to receive approval to operate
- Excessive number of critical violations
- Imminent health hazard: Insufficient refrigeration to keep food safe
- Imminent health hazard: Operating without hot water available
- Imminent health hazard: Operating without handwashing facilities
Status: Closed
