Businessman sponsored taco truck at Shoreline dog park for opening after improvements

Free tacos and tennis balls

Photo by Seattle Poppy

Visitors to the Shoreview Off Leash Dog Park on Saturday, March 22, 2025 were treated to free tacos (humans) and tennis balls (dogs) courtesy of businessman Chris Hatch of Hatch Fence Rentals.





His company provided the fencing for the park and Tacos were served by Taqueria Puebla.





Chris Hatch is the Owner of Hatch Fence Rentals LLC where they specialize in Temporary Construction Fence Rentals.





He is a 29-year-old from Issaquah, WA with 7+ years of experience in the Construction Industry.





He started Hatch Fence Rentals LLC in August 2023 to give customers a company to count on for their Temporary Fence needs while also providing them affordable pricing!





The Shoreview OLD park has been closed to the public since August 12, 2024 for planned improvements to all areas of the dog park.







