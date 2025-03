The Green Fair is this Saturday, March 29, 2025 from 10am to 2pm in the Commons, Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park.



Local organizations and businesses will be there to answer your questions regarding composting, recycling, reducing waste, natural yard care, water conservation, environmentally safe products, and more.





All are welcome and invited to attend! Bring your friends, neighbors, and family. Learn something new and take home some giveaways!