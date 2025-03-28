Shoreline Teen Center Comic Con April 18, 2025

Flyer created by YOLO and artist Rheyene Verduzco

The Shoreline Teen Center is hosting its own mini Comic Con!

RULES FOR SHORELINE TEEN CENTER COMIC CON



Attendees must respect common sense rules for public behavior, personal interaction, common courtesy, and respect for private property. Harassing or offensive behavior will not be tolerated.



All costume props must be inspected by staff. The Costume Props Policy is subject to change at any time and final approval on costume props will be at the sole discretion of our Recreation Specialists.





No functional or sharp-edged props or weapons are allowed at Comic-Con. Certain props may need to be tied to your costume in such a way that they can’t be drawn. Our staff will make these determinations.





If you do not want to have your costume prop(s) inspected or tagged, or if you are not willing to comply with these policies, please do not bring your costume prop(s) to Comic-Con. Absolutely no functioning props or weapons are allowed. No gun or gun-shaped weapons are allowed.



As per Shoreline Teen Center rules, full face masks are not permitted. Event-goers will be given cubby space to place masks or props deemed unsuitable to wear during the event. Mask and Props will be allowed to be worn for event on-stage costume contest.



Shoreline Teen Center Comic-Con reserves the right to change or modify any policy or rule at any time and without notice.



*Artist Alley



If you are an artist in middle or high school and want to showcase your work, connect with us on Instagram or send us an email!

Email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov

Or DM us @ shorelineteenprograms on Instagram

