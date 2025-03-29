Woodworkers - help restore the chess pieces from Third Place Commons

Volunteer Ross with two pawns from the set.

Photo courtesy Third Place Commons The giant chess set has been away from The Commons at Lake Forest Park Town Center since the pandemic. The giant chess set has been away from The Commons at Lake Forest Park Town Center since the pandemic.







Chess piece in process of being stripped

Photo courtesy Third Place Commons If you’re interested in helping to restore the chess set, email



Third Place Commons is on the upper level of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way, Lake Forest Park.



The well-loved set of chess pieces is in the process of being restored so it can return to its place in The Commons to delight children and adults alike.One intrepid volunteer, Ross, has taken on the task. But he can certainly use some help.