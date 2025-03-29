Woodworkers - help restore the chess pieces from Third Place Commons
Saturday, March 29, 2025
|Volunteer Ross with two pawns from the set.
Photo courtesy Third Place Commons
The well-loved set of chess pieces is in the process of being restored so it can return to its place in The Commons to delight children and adults alike.
One intrepid volunteer, Ross, has taken on the task. But he can certainly use some help.
Do you have woodworking skills and some time to help?
If you’re interested in helping to restore the chess set, email director@thirdplacecommons.org
|Chess piece in process of being stripped
Photo courtesy Third Place Commons
Third Place Commons is on the upper level of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way, Lake Forest Park.
