Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
Sunday, March 30, 2025
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE
Seattle, WA
- Jasmine Harrick, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
- Jasper Kangas, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
- Grace Gamble, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
