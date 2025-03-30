Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List

Sunday, March 30, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. (March 6, 2025) - The following students have been named to the 2024 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE

Seattle, WA
  • Jasmine Harrick, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
  • Jasper Kangas, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Shoreline, WA
  • Grace Gamble, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
At the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, we seek new knowledge that can change how we all work and live. We prepare students to meet the great challenges facing our state, our nation, and our world.


