Thriftway Kids Easter Egg Hunt

Friday, March 28, 2025

Ballinger Thriftway has an Easter Egg Hunt going on right now for kids!

On your next trip keep an eye out for the Easter Eggs that have been hidden throughout the store!

If you find an Egg take it to checkout with you and your checker will switch it out for a special treat

Please only find One Egg per shopping trip! We want everyone to be able to find an egg and get a prize.

Ballinger Thriftway 20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 in the Ballinger Village shopping area.


