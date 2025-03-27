Live & Local: Airmail Special at Copperworks Kenmore April 5, 2025
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Airmail Special at Copperworks Kenmore
The stage is set, the instruments are tuned, and a whole new chapter in Western Swing history is about to unfold at Copperworks Kenmore!
On Saturday, April 5, 2025 the cocktail bar, tasting room, and gathering place will host the newly formed Airmail Special for their first live performance.
Featuring Elena DeLisle (guitar), Pete Martin (mandolin), and Greg Glassman (bass), the trio brings together decades of experience to deliver a sound that mixes traditional Western Swing with their own unique touches.
With years of experience among them, including past performances in bands like The Apple Valley Wranglers and Martin & DeLisle, these three musicians bring an authenticity to the genre that will make for a memorable night.
WHEN
Saturday, April 5, 2025, 6:00pm – 8:00pm
WHERE
Copperworks Kenmore 7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 Located directly on the Burke Gilman bike trail
EVENT DETAILS
Airmail Special at Copperworks Kenmore
FREE & ALL-AGES | Perfect for music lovers of all kinds, with plenty of room to dance and enjoy the sounds.
