King County emergency shelters to be active Wednesday
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
With a severe weather system with a high risk for thunderstorms including lightning, potentially hazardous hail, bursts of precipitation and wind, and a slight risk of tornadoes in the forecast, King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is activating from 4:00pm on Wednesday, March 26 through 7:00am on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (see local weather forecast here)
This is forecasted to be a relatively short-lived severe weather event, with potentially high impacts throughout our region.
We are activating out of an abundance of caution.
This storm is likely to come in bursts, and we advise taking shelter in sturdy structures before lightning, thunder, hail, or winds begin, if possible.
Severe Weather Shelter Navigation Hotline: 206-245-1026 – Available 8:00am – 11:30pm daily
All King County Library System (KLCS) libraries are free and open to all members of the public during their open hours and can be used as day shelter. Detailed information about each library location can be found on the KCLS website.
Seattle Public Libraries locations and hours
