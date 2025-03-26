King County emergency shelters to be active Wednesday



With a severe weather system with a high risk for thunderstorms including lightning, potentially hazardous hail, bursts of precipitation and wind, and a slight risk of tornadoes in the forecast, King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is activating from 4:00pm on Wednesday, March 26 through 7:00am on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (see local weather forecast here





This is forecasted to be a relatively short-lived severe weather event, with potentially high impacts throughout our region.



We are activating out of an abundance of caution.



This storm is likely to come in bursts, and we advise taking shelter in sturdy structures before lightning, thunder, hail, or winds begin, if possible.





