New building under construction at Shoreline Community College
Saturday, March 29, 2025
|The Bracken Building at Shoreline Community College will house nursing, music, and math
Photo courtesy SCC
A new academic building is on the rise at Shoreline Community College.
The Bracken Building will be home to Nursing, Music, and Math, giving students state-of-the-art facilities to learn, create, and grow.
Slated to Open for Winter Quarter 2026, this building will be a game-changer for our campus community!
Stay tuned for updates as we build the future at Shoreline, and come visit us to see the construction unfold over the next several months.
0 comments:
Post a Comment