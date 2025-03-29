New building under construction at Shoreline Community College

The Bracken Building at Shoreline Community College will house nursing, music, and math

A new academic building is on the rise at Shoreline Community College. A new academic building is on the rise at Shoreline Community College.





The Bracken Building will be home to Nursing, Music, and Math, giving students state-of-the-art facilities to learn, create, and grow.











Stay tuned for updates as we build the future at Shoreline, and come visit us to see the construction unfold over the next several months.





Slated to Open for Winter Quarter 2026, this building will be a game-changer for our campus community!