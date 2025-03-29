New building under construction at Shoreline Community College

Saturday, March 29, 2025

The Bracken Building at Shoreline Community College will house nursing, music, and math
Photo courtesy SCC

A new academic building is on the rise at Shoreline Community College.

The Bracken Building will be home to Nursing, Music, and Math, giving students state-of-the-art facilities to learn, create, and grow.

Slated to Open for Winter Quarter 2026, this building will be a game-changer for our campus community! 

Stay tuned for updates as we build the future at Shoreline, and come visit us to see the construction unfold over the next several months.


