Live & Local: CD Woodbury Trio - one night only at North City Bistro Friday March 28, 2025

The CD Woodbury Trio will play a one night only dinner performance at the North City Bistro on Friday March 28, 2025 at 7:00pm.

CD Woodbury is a six time winner of the Best of the Blues Guitar, for the Washington Blues Society.

2022 Washington Blues Society Hall of Fame inductee, CD Woodbury has transformed himself from journeyman sideman and “the NW’s best kept secret” into an internationally recognized rising star of the Pacific NW blues scene with his work as singer, songwriter, and guitarist.





Two studio albums, “Monday Night!” and "World's Gone Crazy" charted on international independent radio.





CD Woodbury

Photo by Debra Penk

CD Woodbury has thirteen Best of the Blues awards from the Seattle based Washington Blues Society including performer of the year, songwriter, NW recording, new blues band, and is a six time winner for electric blues guitar. CD Woodbury has thirteen Best of the Blues awards from the Seattle based Washington Blues Society including performer of the year, songwriter, NW recording, new blues band, and is a six time winner for electric blues guitar.





He has appeared onstage with musicians as diverse as international blues stars like Sugaray Rayford, and Wee Willie Walker; Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artists Lee Oskar, and Roger Fisher; and American Idol's Sanjaya. His bands have opened for AWB, Hamilton Loomis, Elvin Bishop, Allen Stone, and many others.





Along with the current triio of Bill Ray on Drums (Paul Gilbert, Ike Turner, Earl Thomas) and veteran NW bassist and recording engineer Robert Baker, the band has been continuing to excite audiences all over the Pacific NW and hopes to bring the live experience to their radio and internet fans all over the world soon.





Their most recent album "World's Gone Crazy" made the year end charts on the Roots Music Radio Report for Blues and Contemporary Blues and was the longest continuous #1 album for the Washington State chart that year, and the album appeared on other prominent college and international charts as well.





While their set primarily leans to a contemporary blues audience they've built over the years, this is a trio that slips in pop, rock, New Orleans, jazz, and roots influences at the drop of a hat; easily shifting from the very traditional to the surprising.