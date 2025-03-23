Graphite Arts Center announces Spring 2025 workshops and classes
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Explore your creativity and connect with the community in our dynamic space. All skill levels are welcome.
APRIL
Landscape Painting April 2 & 9, 2025 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm, Fee $90
Learn how to layer different media to create depth, texture, and atmosphere in your landscape paintings.
The Business of Art April 23, 2025 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm, Fee $75
Gain an understanding of how to use online tools to help organize your finances, collect payments and market your art business.
MAY
People & Pets: Capturing Your Subject May 7 & 14 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Fee $90
Create unique and expressive artworks that reflect the character, personality and emotions of your subjects through abstract and realistic compositions.
"Clip & Sip" Collage Party May 21, 2025 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Fee $45
Unleash your creativity and enjoy a fun evening of collage making while sipping on your favorite beverage.
Watercolor for Relaxation May 28, 2025 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm, Fee $45
Unwind and let go with watercolor painting. This class is designed to help you de-stress and calm your mind through the process of painting.
JUNE
Exploring Plants in Art | June 18 & 25, 2025 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Fee $90
We will use a variety of mediums to capture the intricacies and textures of plants and florals while experimenting with different techniques and compositions.
For more information and to register visit graphiteartscenter.org
Contact workshops@graphiteartscenter.org with questions.
Graphite Arts Center is a dynamic, creative space in Edmonds, WA, dedicated to fostering artistic engagement and community connections. Offering studio spaces, communal workspaces, workshops, and exhibitions, the Center serves as a hub for artists of all levels to create, collaborate, and inspire.
Our mission is to be a creative art space where people feel welcomed and inspired. Our vision is to make art accessible.
Graphite Arts Center is located at 202 Main St, Edmonds WA 98020.
