Graphite Arts Center announces Spring 2025 workshops and classes

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Spring 2025 workshops and classes at Graphite Arts Center. 

Explore your creativity and connect with the community in our dynamic space. All skill levels are welcome.

APRIL

Landscape Painting April 2 & 9, 2025 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm, Fee $90

Learn how to layer different media to create depth, texture, and atmosphere in your landscape paintings.

The Business of Art  April 23, 2025 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm, Fee $75

Gain an understanding of how to use online tools to help organize your finances, collect payments and market your art business.

MAY

People & Pets: Capturing Your Subject  May 7 & 14 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Fee $90

Create unique and expressive artworks that reflect the character, personality and emotions of your subjects through abstract and realistic compositions.

"Clip & Sip" Collage Party  May 21, 2025 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Fee $45

Unleash your creativity and enjoy a fun evening of collage making while sipping on your favorite beverage.

Watercolor for Relaxation  May 28, 2025 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm, Fee $45

Unwind and let go with watercolor painting. This class is designed to help you de-stress and calm your mind through the process of painting.

JUNE

Exploring Plants in Art | June 18 & 25, 2025 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Fee $90

We will use a variety of mediums to capture the intricacies and textures of plants and florals while experimenting with different techniques and compositions.

For more information and to register visit graphiteartscenter.org
Contact workshops@graphiteartscenter.org with questions.

Graphite Arts Center is a dynamic, creative space in Edmonds, WA, dedicated to fostering artistic engagement and community connections. Offering studio spaces, communal workspaces, workshops, and exhibitions, the Center serves as a hub for artists of all levels to create, collaborate, and inspire. 

Our mission is to be a creative art space where people feel welcomed and inspired. Our vision is to make art accessible.

Graphite Arts Center is located at 202 Main St, Edmonds WA 98020. 


Posted by DKH at 2:42 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  