Health and Wellness at the Shoreline - LFP Senior Center in April 2025

The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, located at the south end of the Shoreline Center campus, has scheduled special medical events during April 2025.

We partner with POCAAN's Senior mobile Medical Outreach program, otherwise known as SAGE, to provide free medical services and wellness exams with registered nurses and nurse practitioners. Translation services are available in over 100 languages. Appointments are completely free and they don't bill your insurance if you have it. - Space is limited so please register ahead of the service date.









We are excited to announce additional dates to host the Fred Hutch Mammogram Van! It is incredibly convenient to come to the Center for your yearly screening! It ensures timely access to essential health screenings without the need for long travel or waiting times.









Tuesday, April 29

9:00 am—4:00 pm

Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

Call to Schedule: 206-606-7800







Wednesday, April 16

2:30 – 3:30 pm

Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

Cost: Free

Call to Schedule: 206-365-1536



Wednesday, April 2

9:00am – 12:00pm





Provides free, unbiased, and confidential help with Medicare and health care choices. Assess client’s health care coverage needs, determine general eligibility for health care coverage programs, evaluate and compare Medicare plans, and assist with Medicare enrollment, ACA marketplace insurance enrollment, Apple Health/Medicaid enrollment assistance. Provide person-centered assistance for clients to make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage.



提供醫療保險和醫療保健選擇的免費、公正和保密的服務。評估客戶的醫療保健保險需求，確定醫療保健保險計劃的一般資格，評估和比較 Medicare 計劃，並協助參加 Medicare 、ACA 市場保險註冊、Apple Health/Medicaid 註冊協助。為客戶提供以人為本的服務，使能為醫療保健保險計劃做出明智的決定。





9:00am – 12:00pm



"Provide language (Cantonese/Mandarin) appropriate information and Assistance services to older adults and adults (55 and older) with disabilities (18 or older). Assist clients to access programs including various benefits and community resources. Engage and connect older adults with social and cultural activities.

Join yoga teacher Heidi Mair (E-RYT, AWC) for a 4-week introductory series. Explore the reasons why people of all ages practice yoga and discover if yoga is right for you. Each class builds upon the other, including a 45 minute practice with time for questions.









Thursdays April 3 – 24 (4 sessions)

11:45am - 12:45pm

Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

Cost: Members: $40 – NonMembers: $60

Space is limited, Call 206-365-1536 to register.



Photo by Jonathan Cooper. Unsplash.com Walkabout with Cindy House



Get your steps in with music and our high-energy instructor Cindy House! Walk 2 miles in 45 minutes without even leaving the room. This is a class for getting your heart rate up and staying active with music, Soft Strength training, and fun while cheering each other on.



Thursdays in April (4 sessions)

11:00am-12:00pm

Cost: Cost: Members: $40 – NonMembers: $60

Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

Call to Schedule: 206-365-1536





