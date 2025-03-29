Overnight ramp closure March 31 - April 4, 2025
Saturday, March 29, 2025
|Lower right cloverleaf will be closed overnight all next week
Sound Transit contractor crews will close the eastbound SR 104* on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9pm to 5am nightly Monday, March 31, through Friday morning, April 4, 2025.
The closure is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension project.
*SR 104 runs from Lake Washington to Puget Sound in Edmonds. Along the way, it changes names half a dozen times, sometimes with different names on each side of the road. For purposes of this story, it is the road that runs underneath the freeway and is the border between Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace.
