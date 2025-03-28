Power back on in Shoreline

Friday, March 28, 2025


The power went out in west central Shoreline at 6:30pm on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the entire length of the city. 

Over 2800 customers lost power - most were in the Hillwood and Richmond Highlands neighborhoods, then scattered along the west side of Aurora all the way to the area around the electrical transfer station and down to almost 145th.

Power was back on for most at 8pm.

The colors in the dots reflect how many customers. Dark red is a large number. Green means a planned outage for repairs.


