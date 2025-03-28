Climate change is affecting all of us - what you can do



Globally the last 10 years have been the hottest 10 years. Heat, drought, wildfires, too much rain, wildfires and smoke, landslides are changing our climate landscape.





Solar energy has clear economic and environmental benefits, but it can also feel like a daunting process: from perceived costs to technical details, to figuring out which installers to choose.



Solarize Kenmore simplifies the installation process with vetted installers and uses group purchasing to reduce costs.





information sessions: April 10 and May 21, both at 6:30pm at City Hall. Learn more about this program and sign up for your free solar assessment at



Join the Climate Hub Mural Painting



The Climate Hub is going up on the south wall of the Commons area. It will have a mural and bulletin boards with climate information.



Mark your calendar in pencil for the great mural painting. The date is tentatively Earth Day April 22, from 3 – 7pm. There are a lot of details still to be put in place. The best information comes from the climate hub mailing list. If you want to be on the climate hub mailing list, click here







Other events

Celebrate Arbor Day on April 28 at 1pm. Take a guided tour of Horizon Park trees with a walk led by a member of the Tree Board. It will also be a chance to get a sneak preview of a new art installation in the park and learn about the progress on the new park on the water.

Get Ready for Fire Season at Third Place Commons on May 3, 10am will be an opportunity to learn about the health risks of smoke, ways to prepare and prevent fires.

In July the City will be celebrating a famous local author. Octavia Butler lived the last 10 years of her life in Sheridan Heights. She is a pioneer in science fiction. Her books explore how we will survive in a dystopic future. A couple of years ago the city named a street after her. A new biography will be coming out soon.





The Climate Action committee members will be at various public events - Green Fair, Farmers Market, Picnic in the Park - drop by and have a conversation with us.