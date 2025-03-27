Alexan 185 under construction near 185th Transit Station

Photography by David Carlos

One short block east of the 185th Transit Station, the Alexan 185 apartment building is under construction.





When finished, the building will have 299 units (60 affordable). Unfortunately, the building was permitted before ground floor commercial space was a requirement.





The crane is hard to miss

Developers wanted to voluntarily put in a coffee shop, but the City code at the time required off street parking to go with any commercial use and they didn't have the extra space in the project.









Artist's rendition of Alexan 185

It is expected that the building will be completely leased within two years, especially with the location so close to light rail.

The address is 811 N 188th Street. It is a project of TCR Trammell Crow Residential.

--Diane Hettrick





There are two levels of below grade parking for 232 vehicles for tenants.