Online Open House: Help design three new parks for Shoreline

Sunday, March 30, 2025

What priorities have we heard for our new parks?
Online open house closes April 2, 2025

In February 2022 the Shoreline community passed a bond measure that included improvement to eight parks.

Those park improvements are all either complete, under construction, or soon to be constructed. 

The City is beginning to design a second phase of improvements to three new parks:
Since September, we've been collaborating with the community to envision these future parks through collaging, drawing, and open discussions.

Based on what we've heard so far, we created initial concept sketches which will inform the preferred future design. Now, we need your feedback on the design options and possible elements, so that we can shape a final conceptual plan.

Review the initial concept sketches

Learn more about what we've heard so far and view the initial concept sketches for each park:
More information

