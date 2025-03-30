Online Open House: Help design three new parks for Shoreline
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Provide your feedback:In February 2022 the Shoreline community passed a bond measure that included improvement to eight parks.
Engage Shoreline Online Open House
Those park improvements are all either complete, under construction, or soon to be constructed.
The City is beginning to design a second phase of improvements to three new parks:
Based on what we've heard so far, we created initial concept sketches which will inform the preferred future design. Now, we need your feedback on the design options and possible elements, so that we can shape a final conceptual plan.
- Westminster Park, 709 N 150th Street
- Park at West Echo Lake, 19512 Echo Lake Place N
- Park at 192nd across from Shoreline Park & Ride
Review the initial concept sketches
Learn more about what we've heard so far and view the initial concept sketches for each park:
More information
- Project information webpage
- Project Manager Jacob Bilbo, jbilbo@shorelinewa.gov
