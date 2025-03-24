HomeTechHacker: 7 Steps to Secure Your Home Technology Before Vacation

By Marlon Buchanan

Whether you're heading to a warm beach, a ski resort, or visiting family, leaving your home empty—even with smart technology—can pose security risks.

1. Keep Your Devices Updated





Your smart locks, cameras, and other devices need regular updates to stay secure.





Before you leave, check for any available firmware updates on your smart home gadgets and install them. These updates often fix security vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit.





2. Use Strong Passwords and Change Default Ones





Many smart devices come with weak default passwords that are easy to guess. If you haven't already, change them to something strong and unique—at least 12 characters with a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols. A password manager can help you keep track of them.





3. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)





Whenever possible, turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) for your smart home accounts. This adds an extra layer of protection by requiring a second form of verification, like a one-time code sent to your phone, before logging in.









Your Wi-Fi is the backbone of your smart home, and an insecure network makes it easier for cybercriminals to access your devices.





Make sure your Wi-Fi password is strong and that you’re using WPA3 or WPA2 encryption (you can check this in your router settings).









If your router is outdated, consider upgrading to a newer model with built-in security features.

5. Make It Look Like You're Home





An empty house can be an easy target for burglars. Use smart lights, TVs, or motorized blinds to create the illusion of activity. Many smart home systems offer a vacation mode that randomly turns lights on and off to mimic normal behavior.









Before you leave, test your security cameras to ensure they’re working properly. Make sure your smart locks are secured, and if you need to grant access to a neighbor or pet sitter, set up a temporary access code instead of sharing your main password.





7. Unplug Devices You Don’t Need





Some smart devices, like smart plugs and appliances, don’t need to be connected to the internet while you’re away. Unplugging them saves energy and reduces security risks since an offline device can’t be hacked remotely.





Final Thoughts













Your vacation should be about relaxation, not worrying about home security. You can protect your smart home from cyber threats and intruders while you're enjoying your trip. So, before you head out for spring break or your next vacation, secure your devices—and travel with peace of mind.Marlon Buchanan is a best-selling author, IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com , a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology.









The good news is that a few simple steps can help protect your smart home from cyber threats and break-ins while you're away.