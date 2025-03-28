Arbor Day Celebration at Horizon View Park on April 27, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025

Join us in celebrating Arbor Day at Horizon View Park on Sunday April 27, 2025, starting at 1:00pm, hosted by the LFP Tree Board! 

Start the day with a preview and learn about the new art installation project for Horizon View, fundraised and organized by the LFP Secret Garden Tour and Plant & Garden Art Sale. 

Next, the LFP Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will share a status update on the new Lakefront Park. 

The afternoon will end with a guided walk to learn about the trees in the park, starting at 1:45pm, led by Professor Dick Olmstead of the LFP Tree Board.

Bring your neighbors and friends, and enjoy a wonderful Arbor Day Sunday at Horizon View Park 19800 47th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155!



