Arbor Day Celebration at Horizon View Park on April 27, 2025
Friday, March 28, 2025
Start the day with a preview and learn about the new art installation project for Horizon View, fundraised and organized by the LFP Secret Garden Tour and Plant & Garden Art Sale.
Next, the LFP Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will share a status update on the new Lakefront Park.
The afternoon will end with a guided walk to learn about the trees in the park, starting at 1:45pm, led by Professor Dick Olmstead of the LFP Tree Board.
Bring your neighbors and friends, and enjoy a wonderful Arbor Day Sunday at Horizon View Park 19800 47th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155!
