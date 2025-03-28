Arbor Day Celebration at Horizon View Park on April 27, 2025

Join us in celebrating Arbor Day at Horizon View Park on Sunday April 27, 2025, starting at 1:00pm, hosted by the LFP Tree Board!





Start the day with a preview and learn about the new art installation project for Horizon View, fundraised and organized by the LFP Secret Garden Tour and Plant & Garden Art Sale.





Next, the LFP Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will share a status update on the new Lakefront Park.





The afternoon will end with a guided walk to learn about the trees in the park, starting at 1:45pm, led by Professor Dick Olmstead of the LFP Tree Board.





Bring your neighbors and friends, and enjoy a wonderful Arbor Day Sunday at Horizon View Park 19800 47th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155!









