Whispering Willow Park
Stewardship Foundation Earth Day Park Clean Up Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 9am - 2pm at Whispering Willow Park 17038 44th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Last year, a total of 36 people came out on a beautiful day in Lake Forest Park to celebrate Earth Day by picking up trash and removing invasive plants in several parks around the Town Center.

This year, volunteers plan to meet at 9:00am at Whispering Willow Park on Saturday, April 19, 2025. 

They invite you to join them for this fulfilling experience of civic engagement and community well-being. 

Let’s give back and help our natural environments which provide us with so many benefits such as clean air, clean water, and spiritual rejuvenation! 

Pastries and refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact event organizer Brian Saunders or the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation.


