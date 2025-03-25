Shoreline Builder wins Gold for Aging-in-Place Remodeling at the National BALA Awards





At the fabulous reception held in Las Vegas, the two were honored to accept the gold award for the firm’s excellence in aging-in-place remodeling.







Pictured here is the ensuite bathroom, a portion of the home’s barrier-free suite build-out. The remodel was completed for the family’s Matriarch, who receives full-time care and uses a wheelchair. “We make homes livable for all,” Joseph Irons said when accepting the award on stage. Pictured here is the ensuite bathroom, a portion of the home’s barrier-free suite build-out. The remodel was completed for the family’s Matriarch, who receives full-time care and uses a wheelchair. “We make homes livable for all,” Joseph Irons said when accepting the award on stage.



Working side by side with the family and their caregivers, Irons Brothers Construction designed and built a barrier-free primary suite in the home’s former rec room and hall bath. The eye-pleasing space has all the necessary amenities for her care and is adaptable to her changing health needs for future use.



To avoid a clinical atmosphere, they used soft, beachy colors, including the cascading tile mosaic in the shower. Throughout the suite, they chose materials that were both inviting and durable.



Irons Brothers Construction, Inc., based in Shoreline, WA, offers expert remodeling with aging-in-place specialty services. They collaborate with homeowners to determine their needs and wants, then construct their vision into reality. This is all done by their experienced staff of Certified Aging-in-Place Specialists (CAPS).



A detailed description of Irons Brothers Construction’s services and its commitment to clients can be seen at





A detailed description of Irons Brothers Construction’s services and its commitment to clients can be seen at www.ironsbc.com . Stay up to date with their work, upcoming education, and events on their social channels: @ironsbc (Instagram and Facebook).

On February 27, 2025, Joseph and his older brother, Bruce Irons, also a founding member of IronsBC, attended the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders Show. During the week-long trade show and conference, NAHB hosted The Best in American Living Awards, also known as the BALA.