Fundraiser for business hit by car

Friday, March 28, 2025

Interior of Caravan Kebab after building was hit by a car
Photo from GoFundMe site

The Shoreline, Edmonds, and King/Snohomish counties community has a unique opportunity to rally behind a beloved local business, Caravan Kebab restaurant, as it recovers from a van collision.

Consider lending your support to this cherished eatery as it embarks on a remarkable rebuilding journey. A fundraiser has been established for Edmonds-based Caravan Kebab, which suffered significant damage when a van crashed into the Firdale Village building that houses the restaurant on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Caravan Kebab
Photo by Photo by Teresa Wippel in MyEdmondsNews.com

According to a GoFundMe post, the restaurant anticipates a temporary three- to six-month closure, during which time it will undergo repairs to address substantial structural damage. 

Originally from Pakistan, Caravan Kebab's owner and chef, Shahzad Raja, is a kind and compassionate individual who is now relying on the community's support to revive his business.

Donate here


Posted by DKH at 3:27 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  