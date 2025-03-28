Fundraiser for business hit by car
Friday, March 28, 2025
|Interior of Caravan Kebab after building was hit by a car
Photo from GoFundMe site
The Shoreline, Edmonds, and King/Snohomish counties community has a unique opportunity to rally behind a beloved local business, Caravan Kebab restaurant, as it recovers from a van collision.
Consider lending your support to this cherished eatery as it embarks on a remarkable rebuilding journey. A fundraiser has been established for Edmonds-based Caravan Kebab, which suffered significant damage when a van crashed into the Firdale Village building that houses the restaurant on Thursday, March 20, 2025.
|Caravan Kebab
Photo by Photo by Teresa Wippel in MyEdmondsNews.com
According to a GoFundMe post, the restaurant anticipates a temporary three- to six-month closure, during which time it will undergo repairs to address substantial structural damage.
Originally from Pakistan, Caravan Kebab's owner and chef, Shahzad Raja, is a kind and compassionate individual who is now relying on the community's support to revive his business.
Donate here
