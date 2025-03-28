Fundraiser for business hit by car

Interior of Caravan Kebab after building was hit by a car

Photo from GoFundMe site

The Shoreline, Edmonds, and King/Snohomish counties community has a unique opportunity to rally behind a beloved local business, Caravan Kebab restaurant, as it recovers from a van collision.

Consider lending your support to this cherished eatery as it embarks on a remarkable rebuilding journey. A fundraiser has been established for Edmonds-based Caravan Kebab, which suffered significant damage when a van crashed into the Firdale Village building that houses the restaurant on Thursday, March 20, 2025.





Caravan Kebab

Photo by Photo by Teresa Wippel in MyEdmondsNews.com

According to a GoFundMe post, the restaurant anticipates a temporary three- to six-month closure, during which time it will undergo repairs to address substantial structural damage.




