Roundabout construction planned for intersection of Greenwood Avenue N and NW Innis Arden Way

The City of Shoreline is finalizing plans to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue N and NW Innis Arden Way as a mitigation requirement for development of housing at Shoreline Community College.





The Shoreline School District owns approximately 8,000 square feet of unused property where the roundabout will be constructed, which is located at the southeast portion of the Highland Terrace Elementary School.





The City would like to purchase the property so they can proceed with the Project. The Shoreline School District Board of Directors will hold a public hearing to take community input for or against the sale of property.







The project would not impact Highland Terrace Elementary school.









The arborist report will be included on the project website in the next few weeks with tree impacts identified.