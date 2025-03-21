Roundabout construction planned for intersection of Greenwood Avenue N and NW Innis Arden Way

Friday, March 21, 2025

The City of Shoreline is finalizing plans to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue N and NW Innis Arden Way as a mitigation requirement for development of housing at Shoreline Community College. 

The Shoreline School District owns approximately 8,000 square feet of unused property where the roundabout will be constructed, which is located at the southeast portion of the Highland Terrace Elementary School. 

The City would like to purchase the property so they can proceed with the Project. The Shoreline School District Board of Directors will hold a public hearing to take community input for or against the sale of property.


The project would not impact Highland Terrace Elementary school.

This project will impact up to 14 trees. The arborist report for this project identifies 11 trees for removal and three additional trees that may need to be removed.

Due to property acquisition negotiations and uncertainty with the layout of the improvements, it was determined that completing the arborist review at 60% would result in a more thorough understanding of tree impacts and mitigation. 

The arborist report will be included on the project website in the next few weeks with tree impacts identified.

