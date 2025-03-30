Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds to hear from Steve Duda at April 8, 2025 meeting

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Fly fisherman Steve Duda
Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds proudly welcomes writer, editor, and producer, Steve Duda on April 8, 2025 from 6-8pm at Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043.

Steve is the guest speaker for our April meeting and will treat us to a reading from his book, “River Songs: Moments of Wild Wonder in Fly Fishing.”

He will also be available after the meeting to sign a limited number of books available for purchase.

Club meetings are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30pm.

For more information on Mr. Duda or OFF,  visit our website


