Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds to hear from Steve Duda at April 8, 2025 meeting
Sunday, March 30, 2025
|Fly fisherman Steve Duda
Steve is the guest speaker for our April meeting and will treat us to a reading from his book, “River Songs: Moments of Wild Wonder in Fly Fishing.”
He will also be available after the meeting to sign a limited number of books available for purchase.
Club meetings are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30pm.
For more information on Mr. Duda or OFF, visit our website
