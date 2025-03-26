Traffic cameras installed at two Edmonds intersections

The City of Edmonds has added automated camera enforcement systems at two high risk intersections in the city.





Their goal is to change driver behavior and curb reckless speeding to make streets safer.



220th St SW and Highway 99

220th St SW and Highway 99

100th Ave W and Edmonds Way/Highway 104

Red light camera equipment has been installed in the following intersections:

After a 30-day warning period, the program will begin issuing citations for all red-light violations.





Any vehicle captured failing to stop at a red light or turning right without coming to a complete stop will be sent a citation of $145.



Warnings will begin on March 28, while citations will commence on April 28.





“These cameras have been proven to be effective in reducing crashes and serious injuries,” said Mayor Mike Rosen. “We want to stop this behavior in Edmonds before it becomes fatal and ensure our roads are safe for drivers and pedestrians.”

"These cameras have been proven to be effective in reducing crashes and serious injuries," said Mayor Mike Rosen. "We want to stop this behavior in Edmonds before it becomes fatal and ensure our roads are safe for drivers and pedestrians."

Traffic safety remains a top priority for Edmonds PD. In addition to the camera enforcement systems, Edmonds Police will continue to have a presence and conduct speed enforcement throughout the city.







On March 28, 2025, the camera systems become operational and will begin recording violations. For the first 30 days, violators will be issued warnings.