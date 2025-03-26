Traffic cameras installed at two Edmonds intersections
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Their goal is to change driver behavior and curb reckless speeding to make streets safer.
On March 28, 2025, the camera systems become operational and will begin recording violations. For the first 30 days, violators will be issued warnings.
Red light camera equipment has been installed in the following intersections:
Any vehicle captured failing to stop at a red light or turning right without coming to a complete stop will be sent a citation of $145.
Warnings will begin on March 28, while citations will commence on April 28.
“These cameras have been proven to be effective in reducing crashes and serious injuries,” said Mayor Mike Rosen. “We want to stop this behavior in Edmonds before it becomes fatal and ensure our roads are safe for drivers and pedestrians.”
Traffic safety remains a top priority for Edmonds PD. In addition to the camera enforcement systems, Edmonds Police will continue to have a presence and conduct speed enforcement throughout the city.
