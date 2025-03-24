CPR & First Aid Certification Course at Shoreline Community College



Emergencies can happen anytime—be prepared with CPR and First Aid training at Shoreline Community College.





In partnership with West Coast CPR Training and the Health and Safety Institute, this hybrid course equips participants with essential life-saving skills, including CPR, AED use, and basic first aid for adults, children, and infants.





The training begins with a comprehensive 4-hour online course, followed by an interactive, hands-on session at Shoreline Community College. The in-person portion provides the opportunity to practice CPR techniques and emergency response skills under expert guidance.





March 26, 2025, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, in Room 1724 of the 1700 Building at Shoreline Community College This one-day course takes place on, in Room 1724 of the 1700 Building at Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.





The registration fee is $109, and the course is open to students 16 and older.





Upon successful completion, participants will receive a CPR/AED & First Aid certification card valid for two years.





Whether for work, school, or personal preparedness, this training provides the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively in an emergency.





Register today and be ready to make a difference!







