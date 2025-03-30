Free medical, vision, and dental care returns in April with Seattle/King County Clinic

2024 Clinic

By Meredith Li-Vollmer

King County Public Health



Seattle/King County Clinic returns for the tenth year to Seattle Center on April 24-27, 2025 with free medical, dental, and vision services for anyone who struggles to get the healthcare they need!





This volunteer-driven event, led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, businesses, and thousands of volunteers, including our Public Health Reserve Corps and many of our staff. We’re proud to be a part of it!





Who is the clinic for?

All are welcome! Patients do not need proof of income, insurance, housing or immigration status to receive care.

Patients will not be asked for ID or documentation of any type.

Interpretation is available.

Patients do not need to be residents of Seattle or King County.

Patients receiving dental care at 2023 clinic

What services are offered for free?

Dental : treatment for pain or discomfort, known or suspected cavities, swollen gums, broken teeth.

: treatment for pain or discomfort, known or suspected cavities, swollen gums, broken teeth. Vision: vision screening, complete eye exams, reading and prescription eyeglasses. Bring a current prescription (less than 2 years old) to skip the eye exam and just get eyeglasses.

vision screening, complete eye exams, reading and prescription eyeglasses. Bring a current prescription (less than 2 years old) to skip the eye exam and just get eyeglasses. Medical : primary care, x-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, select lab tests, immunizations, foot care, dermatology, physical and occupational therapy, acupuncture, behavioral health, and more

: primary care, x-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, select lab tests, immunizations, foot care, dermatology, physical and occupational therapy, acupuncture, behavioral health, and more Social services : help from social workers and health insurance navigators, and more

: help from social workers and health insurance navigators, and more Note: patients cannot get both dental and vision care on the same day Interpretation is available at the Clinic

How should patients prepare for a day at the SKC Clinic?

A limited number of admission tickets are distributed each day, beginning at 5:30 AM, on a first come, first served basis. Each person gets one ticket that is only good for that day.

There will be a large number of patients. You may not be able to get all of the services that you want or that are offered on the same day. Patients can attend clinic for multiple days but must go through the ticket process each day.

Come prepared for a long day with food, comfortable clothing and any daily medications.

Please don’t attend if you are feeling sick.

Masks are optional, but we strongly encourage you to wear one in crowded areas.

How do I get to the SKC Clinic?

Check in at Fisher Pavilion at the Seattle Center (corner of 2nd Ave N and Lenny Wilkens Way)

Free parking is at the Mercer Street Garage (650 3rd Ave N)

For transit routes to Seattle Center, go to https://tripplanner.kingcounty.gov







