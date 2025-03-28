Shoreline Auxiliary Communications Service will deploy to Paramount School Park Saturday, March 29, 2025
In the first COMEX of 2025, the Shoreline ACS Communications van will be in Paramount School Park in the west parking lot, on Saturday March 29, 2025 for an exercise beginning at 10am. Set up begins at 9:15am.
We will NOT be activating the Shoreline EOC radio room at Stn 61 for this Saturday.
The Comm Van will deploy to Paramount School Park - west parking lot 15300 8th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
Goals for this exercise:
- Deploy Comm Van
- Check in members on State Emergency Worker timesheet
- Start an activity log ICS 214
- Start a Comm log ICS 309
- Setup Starlink SatCom
- Setup HF antenna (with the aid of a drone)
- Setup computer network (2 laptops)
- VoIP phone 206-629-6131
- Establish a Net Control on 442.825
- Voice and Winlink contact with neighboring agencies and State EOC
- Support NEMCo EOC operations - they will be sending us requests for assistance/support
- If time permits, we practice using personal portable Winlink/VARA VarAC stations.
If you are participating from home, please check in on 442.825 after 10am. If you have the ability, please send a Winlink message to W7AUX-9. Telnet is ok.
