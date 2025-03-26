City of Shoreline Parks Department plants street trees along Holyrood Cemetery
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
|40 trees planted along 1st NE
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Last week, the City of Shoreline’s Park Department planted 40 new street trees near the cemetery.
This work is a key part of the City’s ongoing effort to enhance tree cover and contribute to its canopy cover goal.
If you’re curious about what tree species were planted:
Musashino Zelkova (Zelkova serrata 'Musashino')
Kindred Spirit Oak (Quercus robur x bicolor 'Nadler')
Frontier elm (Ulmus carpinifolia x parvifolia 'Frontier')
Tupelo Tower Sourgum (Nyssa sylvatica 'Tupelo Tower')
Golden Belltower Ironwood (Parrotia persica 'Golden BellTower')
A big thank you to the Shoreline’s Park Department for planting all these trees!
If you’re curious about what tree species were planted:
Musashino Zelkova (Zelkova serrata 'Musashino')
Kindred Spirit Oak (Quercus robur x bicolor 'Nadler')
Frontier elm (Ulmus carpinifolia x parvifolia 'Frontier')
Tupelo Tower Sourgum (Nyssa sylvatica 'Tupelo Tower')
Golden Belltower Ironwood (Parrotia persica 'Golden BellTower')
A big thank you to the Shoreline’s Park Department for planting all these trees!
0 comments:
Post a Comment