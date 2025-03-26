City of Shoreline Parks Department plants street trees along Holyrood Cemetery

40 trees planted along 1st NE

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline If you’ve recently walked or driven along 1st Ave NE by Holyrood Cemetery, you may have noticed some new additions to the streetscape. If you’ve recently walked or driven along 1st Ave NE by Holyrood Cemetery, you may have noticed some new additions to the streetscape.









If you’re curious about what tree species were planted:



Musashino Zelkova (Zelkova serrata 'Musashino')

Kindred Spirit Oak (Quercus robur x bicolor 'Nadler')

Frontier elm (Ulmus carpinifolia x parvifolia 'Frontier')

Tupelo Tower Sourgum (Nyssa sylvatica 'Tupelo Tower')

Golden Belltower Ironwood (Parrotia persica 'Golden BellTower')



A big thank you to the Shoreline’s Park Department for planting all these trees!



This work is a key part of the City’s ongoing effort to enhance tree cover and contribute to its canopy cover goal.If you’re curious about what tree species were planted:Musashino Zelkova (Zelkova serrata 'Musashino')Kindred Spirit Oak (Quercus robur x bicolor 'Nadler')Frontier elm (Ulmus carpinifolia x parvifolia 'Frontier')Tupelo Tower Sourgum (Nyssa sylvatica 'Tupelo Tower')Golden Belltower Ironwood (Parrotia persica 'Golden BellTower')A big thank you to the Shoreline’s Park Department for planting all these trees!

Last week, the City of Shoreline’s Park Department planted 40 new street trees near the cemetery.