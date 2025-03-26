City of Shoreline Parks Department plants street trees along Holyrood Cemetery

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

40 trees planted along 1st NE
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
If you’ve recently walked or driven along 1st Ave NE by Holyrood Cemetery, you may have noticed some new additions to the streetscape.

Last week, the City of Shoreline’s Park Department planted 40 new street trees near the cemetery. 

This work is a key part of the City’s ongoing effort to enhance tree cover and contribute to its canopy cover goal.

If you’re curious about what tree species were planted:

Musashino Zelkova (Zelkova serrata 'Musashino')
Kindred Spirit Oak (Quercus robur x bicolor 'Nadler')
Frontier elm (Ulmus carpinifolia x parvifolia 'Frontier')
Tupelo Tower Sourgum (Nyssa sylvatica 'Tupelo Tower')
Golden Belltower Ironwood (Parrotia persica 'Golden BellTower')

A big thank you to the Shoreline’s Park Department for planting all these trees!

Posted by DKH at 1:14 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  