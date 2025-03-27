Learn Mandarin Chinese at Shoreline CC – three courses available

Explore the Chinese language with courses designed for beginners, returning students, and those preparing for the HSK exam.

Chinese Language and Culture Part 1 – Phase 1 (For New Students)

This beginner-friendly course introduces Pinyin, the official romanization system for Standard Mandarin, along with tones, essential vocabulary, and basic grammar through engaging topics. A workbook is included, and a textbook will be provided on loan. Open to ages 12+ and adults, with student discounts available.

Tuesdays, April 8 – June 10, 6:00pm – 7:30pm, online.

Chinese Language and Culture Part 1 – Phase 2 (For Returning Students)

Designed for students who have completed Phase 1, this course continues to build Mandarin proficiency with expanded vocabulary, grammar, and communication practice. A workbook is included, and a textbook will be provided on loan. Open to ages 12+ and adults, with student discounts available.

Tuesdays, April 8 – June 10, 7:50pm – 9:20pm, online.



Chinese: HSK Standard Prep, Course 2

For students preparing for the HSK exam, this course focuses on strengthening listening, reading, writing, and speaking skills while building confidence in Mandarin proficiency. Open to ages 12+ and adults.

Wednesdays, April 9 – June 11, 6:00pm – 7:30pm, online.



Choose the course that fits your level and start learning Mandarin today. Register now!







