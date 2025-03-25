Free WSDOT transportation summer camp for high school students

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Students touring the WSDOT Transportation Management Center in Shoreline
Photo courtesy WSDOT

Have a high schooler who's interested in transportation? 

WSDOT is offering high school students a chance to spend a week exploring the transportation field with statewide experts, agency leaders and university professors at our Washington Transportation Camp 2025 hosted by and WSDOT. 

All lodging and meals are covered by sponsors so there are no costs to the students. Deadline to apply is March 31, 2025.


Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  