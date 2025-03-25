Free WSDOT transportation summer camp for high school students

Students touring the WSDOT Transportation Management Center in Shoreline

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Have a high schooler who's interested in transportation? Have a high schooler who's interested in transportation?





WSDOT is offering high school students a chance to spend a week exploring the transportation field with statewide experts, agency leaders and university professors at our Washington Transportation Camp 2025 hosted by and WSDOT.





All lodging and meals are covered by sponsors so there are no costs to the students. Deadline to apply is March 31, 2025.







