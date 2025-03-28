The Seattle Times: Third Place Books staff help bookstore live up to its name

Friday, March 28, 2025

Third Place Books
Photo by Jerry Pickard, Shoreline Area News

There's a lovely story in The Seattle Times about Third Place Books / Third Place Commons. Paul Constant reviews the history of Third Place and features the partners and primary staff.

Independent bookstores with carefully chosen books are such an asset to the community. My personal delight about the bookstore is that used books are mixed in with new books - it's like finding treasure buried in the back yard.


--Diane Hettrick


