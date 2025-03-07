7-Year-Old King's Elementary School student publishes children’s book

“Drippey Plants A Garden” explores gardening, friendship, and community









“When we got our writing assignment about gardening, everyone wrote about real stuff,” said Oliver Popa, age 7. “But I wrote a story about Drippey, a humanoid honeybee from the planet Honeymoon. Mrs. Ness thought it was so good she used it as an example for the class, and she sent a note home with it that said I should turn it into a book and get it published.”

"When I first read Oliver's story about Drippey, I was really impressed with how Oliver wrote it," said Joy Ness, First Grade Teacher at King's Elementary School. The assignment was a one-page story about a humanoid honeybee named Drippey who planted a garden on the planet Honeymoon.





“It’s a whimsical story of Drippey the bee and his garden. His factual ideas of planting a garden, yet fictional character choice of a bee, really intrigued me. Adorable little Drippey is sure to win the hearts of many children, young and old alike.”



With his teacher’s encouragement, Oliver agreed to spend the summer working on his story with his mom, Whitney. They wrote and rewrote drafts in a shared notebook, read it aloud to family members for feedback, and revised until the story felt just right.





With the text complete, Oliver and Whitney Popa found the perfect illustrator who used Oliver’s sketches to build concept art. The book took form.





Drippey Plants A Garden (ISBN 979-8-9925778-0-8) is now available for purchase. An easy-to-read book for elementary-age children brought to life through its playful illustrations, Drippey brings a subtle depth to gardening, friendship, and community perfect for both the quarterly and cultural season.





Find (or request) Drippey wherever you pick up your books.



publishes your stories from the American West. Founded in Edmonds, WA, Our West Press provides a platform for storytellers and artists who call the Western US home—from as south as San Diego and as east as Santa Fe.





It's a thoughtful gift and an important addition to any library—proof that imagination and dedication can take you far—whether you're a creative 7-year-old or a busy honeybee. It's dedicated to Oliver's First Grade Teacher, Mrs. Ness.

Drippey Plants A Garden (ISBN 979-8-9925778-0-8) is now available for purchase. An easy-to-read book for elementary-age children brought to life through its playful illustrations, Drippey brings a subtle depth to gardening, friendship, and community perfect for both the quarterly and cultural season.

SHORELINE, Washington – On a sunny spring day in 2024, Oliver Popa hopped in his mother’s car after school and handed her an assignment with a handwritten note from his teacher.