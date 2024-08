Brookside traffic cameras an “enormous success” says Lake Forest Park mayor despite “messy” bill and mistakes

One of the “No Racing Zone” signs is shown on 178th street in Lake Forest Park Photo by Oliver Moffat By Oliver Moffat By Oliver Moffat

After Lake Forest Park turned on the traffic cameras on 178th near Brookside elementary all day in June, average speeds are down from over 30 miles an hour to less than 25 miles per hour.

But the “no racing zone” law the city used to keep the cameras on was repealed in June. To comply with the new law, the city will now designate them “school walk zone” cameras instead.

The city blamed “inaccurate” information and a “messy” bill for the mistake. Traffic fines generate $3.84 million per biennium in the city that is facing a budget deficit after repeated failed property tax ballot measures.

The city’s Judge warned the council about the high workload caused by the tickets.

At an August 5 city council meeting, Lake Forest Park Mayor Tom French said, “the average speed in the 178th zone prior to the installation of the 24/7 traffic cameras was over 30 miles an hour.” After 60 days, “it is down now to 24.3 miles an hour. It's below 25 miles an hour, so by any metric it has been an enormous success,” he said.

“The reality is, we have people that are continually speeding through our community and putting lives at risk. And this is a an absolutely proven method to slow people down,” said Mayor French.





In June, the city of Lake Forest Park turned on the 178th traffic cameras by Brookside elementary 24 hours a day even when school is not in session.Currently, the city is only issuing warnings. But with the light rail station at 185th street opening soon, the city is worried 178th will see increased cut-through traffic and speeding.In December of 2023 , Lake Forest Park added 178th to its list of designated no-racing zones and earlier this year, the city posted “no racing zone” signs along 178th, causing confusion for some residents.A previous state law allowed cities to deploy traffic cameras in no-racing zones, and in April , the city council voted to leave the traffic cameras on all-day throughout the year whereas before they could only be active during school hours when Brookside elementary was in session.