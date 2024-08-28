Boards of Shoreline and Northshore Fire continue talks about establishing a Regional Fire Authority





SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA

PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE









Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith

Executive Assistant

August 27, 2024









As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on September 9, 2024, at 5:00pm with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.The purpose of the special meeting is to continue discussions of establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.DATE: September 9, 2024TIME: 5:00 p.m.LOCATION: Northshore Fire Department - Station 51To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997Passcode: 743608Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468