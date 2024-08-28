Boards of Shoreline and Northshore Fire continue talks about establishing a Regional Fire Authority

Wednesday, August 28, 2024



SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA
PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE


As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on September 9, 2024, at 5:00pm with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.

The purpose of the special meeting is to continue discussions of establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.

DATE: September 9, 2024

TIME: 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Northshore Fire Department - Station 51

7220 NE. 181st Street
Kenmore, WA 98028

To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85044713997?pwd=dW1uWDFpNldPZ1dSSU1ZYy9LSXVQQT09

Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997
Passcode: 743608

Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468


Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
August 27, 2024



