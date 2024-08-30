Shoreline Fire techs get high-rise training

Under the auspices of the North King County Training Consortium, Rope Techs from Shoreline Fire and other agencies got some training on high rise rescues on a building in Bellevue.

The scenario:

A window washer is stuck halfway down the side of a 350" building. Technicians must rappel down to get him and bring him back up to the top.





Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Fire rope techs must get down to the victim.





They set up their ropes and equipment on the roof of the building, then rappelled down the side to where the victim was stuck.





Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Firefighters train constantly, for all kinds of situations.