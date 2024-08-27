Free session for those aspiring to careers in Fire/EMS in King County

Tuesday, August 27, 2024

𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱/𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲/𝗘𝗠𝗦 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆?

There are many steps in the process of securing a career in Fire/EMS. 

Interviewing is essential to this process and can be intimidating to many individuals. 

King County Fire & EMS agencies invite you to a free session aimed at improving interview skills with the goal of acing your fire service interviews. We offer mock interview panels and personalized feedback to individuals pursuing a career in Fire/EMS. 

Additional opportunities include information on the hiring process, best practices for interview day, networking with professional first responders, and connecting with other prospective Firefighter/EMTs.

We encourage people of color, immigrants, refugees, women, LGBTQIA+, people with disabilities, and veterans to attend and help us better represent the communities we serve.

𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟳, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰
Location: Kent, WA (Location will be sent to registrants)
Cost: Free
Registration is required.  REGISTER HERE


Posted by DKH at 3:48 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  