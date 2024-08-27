Free session for those aspiring to careers in Fire/EMS in King County

𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱/𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲/𝗘𝗠𝗦 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆?





There are many steps in the process of securing a career in Fire/EMS.





Interviewing is essential to this process and can be intimidating to many individuals.





King County Fire & EMS agencies invite you to a free session aimed at improving interview skills with the goal of acing your fire service interviews. We offer mock interview panels and personalized feedback to individuals pursuing a career in Fire/EMS.





Additional opportunities include information on the hiring process, best practices for interview day, networking with professional first responders, and connecting with other prospective Firefighter/EMTs.





We encourage people of color, immigrants, refugees, women, LGBTQIA+, people with disabilities, and veterans to attend and help us better represent the communities we serve.



