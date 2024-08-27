Free session for those aspiring to careers in Fire/EMS in King County
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
There are many steps in the process of securing a career in Fire/EMS.
Interviewing is essential to this process and can be intimidating to many individuals.
King County Fire & EMS agencies invite you to a free session aimed at improving interview skills with the goal of acing your fire service interviews. We offer mock interview panels and personalized feedback to individuals pursuing a career in Fire/EMS.
Additional opportunities include information on the hiring process, best practices for interview day, networking with professional first responders, and connecting with other prospective Firefighter/EMTs.
We encourage people of color, immigrants, refugees, women, LGBTQIA+, people with disabilities, and veterans to attend and help us better represent the communities we serve.
𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟳, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰
Location: Kent, WA (Location will be sent to registrants)
Cost: Free
Registration is required. REGISTER HERE
Registration is required. REGISTER HERE
