1st Friday Monthly Comedy Night September 6, 2024 in Shoreline
Friday, August 30, 2024
LAF Tech, a Seattle-based company dedicated to bringing humor and joy to the community, now calls Shoreline their home.
On the first Friday of every month, they will stage their 1st Friday Monthly Comedy Night.
September 6, 2024 from 7pm to 9pm at the Scottish Rite Center, located at 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA 98133. Plenty of free parking.
Top comedic talent provides an evening full of laughter and entertainment.
Event Details:
Tickets for the comedy night are available at a discounted pre-pay price of $20, which can be conveniently purchased online, Purchase Your Tickets Here
Tickets will also be available at the door for $25.
The event is designed for adults, and while families are welcome, parents are advised that the show will contain adult content.
Jersey's Great Food & Spirits will provide a delightful selection of food and beverages. Attendees can look forward to a simple-yet-fun specialty menu, featuring a few beer choices and red/white wine, along with 3-4 specialty menu items.
LAF Tech is dedicated to spreading joy and laughter through high-quality comedy events. Committed to providing memorable experiences, LAF Tech brings together top comedic talent and enthusiastic audiences for nights of unparalleled entertainment.
