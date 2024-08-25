Shoreline South/148th Light Rail Station Grand Opening to be hosted by Shoreline Chamber of Commerce
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Enjoy live music on the Main Stage, a vibrant Lion Dance, a thrilling performance by the Double Dutch Divas, delicious offerings from food trucks, a bustling night market, and more. Plus, get the chance to learn about future developments in Shoreline and explore real estate resources available in the area.
Main Stage Performances include:
- Shorewood High School Marching Band
- Midnight Muse, performing an eclectic mix of popular tunes from rock, blues, soul, pop, and country
- Lion Dance, a vibrant and traditional performance by the Mak Fai Dragon & Lion Dance Association
- And more!
- Chalk Art
- Double Dutch Divas Performance (5:30-7:00)
- Face Painting
- Bowling
- Games
- Photo Booth
The full schedule and details can be found here
