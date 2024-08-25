Shoreline South/148th Light Rail Station Grand Opening to be hosted by Shoreline Chamber of Commerce

The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the Grand Opening of the Shoreline South/148th Light Rail Station on Friday, August 30th from 4-8pm, with exciting activities and entertainment for all ages!

Shorewood High School Marching Band

Midnight Muse, performing an eclectic mix of popular tunes from rock, blues, soul, pop, and country

Lion Dance, a vibrant and traditional performance by the Mak Fai Dragon & Lion Dance Association

And more! Get involved in a variety of fun activities that will keep everyone entertained:

Chalk Art

Double Dutch Divas Performance (5:30-7:00)

Face Painting

Bowling

Games

Photo Booth The event also features a Night Market with 40 exhibitors and organizations, showcasing the diversity of our vibrant Shoreline community.



