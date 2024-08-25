Shoreline South/148th Light Rail Station Grand Opening to be hosted by Shoreline Chamber of Commerce

Sunday, August 25, 2024

The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the Grand Opening of the Shoreline South/148th Light Rail Station on Friday, August 30th from 4-8pm, with exciting activities and entertainment for all ages!

Enjoy live music on the Main Stage, a vibrant Lion Dance, a thrilling performance by the Double Dutch Divas, delicious offerings from food trucks, a bustling night market, and more. Plus, get the chance to learn about future developments in Shoreline and explore real estate resources available in the area.

Main Stage Performances include:
  • Shorewood High School Marching Band
  • Midnight Muse, performing an eclectic mix of popular tunes from rock, blues, soul, pop, and country
  • Lion Dance, a vibrant and traditional performance by the Mak Fai Dragon & Lion Dance Association
  • And more!
Get involved in a variety of fun activities that will keep everyone entertained:
  • Chalk Art
  • Double Dutch Divas Performance (5:30-7:00)
  • Face Painting
  • Bowling
  • Games
  • Photo Booth
The event also features a Night Market with 40 exhibitors and organizations, showcasing the diversity of our vibrant Shoreline community.

The full schedule and details can be found here


