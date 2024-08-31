Travels with Charlie: Great Labor Day Weekend Roll
Saturday, August 31, 2024
After our meeting on No Fence Wetlands Vegetation Management Planning, we headed to our nearby Deary City Park in Idaho.
It’s a great place to hear the kids playing as you walk around. It will be packed this weekend.
|Photo by Gordon Snyder
Charlie thought it was a perfect place for a Great Labor Day Weekend Roll at our small town park.
He can’t resist that luscious green grass… Yep, you know he loves this.
He can’t resist that luscious green grass… Yep, you know he loves this.
Have a Great Labor Day Weekend Everyone,
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
Gordon Snyder
0 comments:
Post a Comment