Travels with Charlie: Great Labor Day Weekend Roll

Saturday, August 31, 2024

After our meeting on No Fence Wetlands Vegetation Management Planning, we headed to our nearby Deary City Park in Idaho.

It’s a great place to hear the kids playing as you walk around. It will be packed this weekend.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Charlie thought it was a perfect place for a Great Labor Day Weekend Roll at our small town park.

He can’t resist that luscious green grass… Yep, you know he loves this.

Have a Great Labor Day Weekend Everyone,

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


