School starts today - drive carefully around school walk routes and bus stops

Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Today, August 27, 2024 is the first day of school for Shoreline Schools.

Children will be walking to school, and waiting at school bus stops. 

In cities with few sidewalks, roadside ditches, hilly twisting roads - and inattentive and impatient drivers - just getting to school can be a dangerous activity.

Be aware, put your phone down, and keep your eyes on the road. 

And remember that you don't get to pass a school bus with its "Stop" paddle out.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 5:18 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  