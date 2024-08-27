School starts today - drive carefully around school walk routes and bus stops

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Today, August 27, 2024 is the first day of school for Shoreline Schools.





Children will be walking to school, and waiting at school bus stops.





In cities with few sidewalks, roadside ditches, hilly twisting roads - and inattentive and impatient drivers - just getting to school can be a dangerous activity.





Be aware, put your phone down, and keep your eyes on the road.





And remember that you don't get to pass a school bus with its "Stop" paddle out.





--Diane Hettrick







