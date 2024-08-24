Suspect arrested for stabbing in Bitter Lake, knife recovered

Knife recovered from scene of stabbing

Photo courtesy Seattle Police Dept. By Seattle Detective Eric Muñoz By Seattle Detective Eric Muñoz





The Seattle Fire Department arrived on scene and provided medical treatment. The victim was transported to Northwest Hospital in stable condition.



Officers determined that an argument ensued between the two males prior to the stabbing. The suspect threw the knife at the victim, and it struck him in the arm causing injury.



The knife was recovered from the scene as evidence.



The 28-year-old man was arrested for Investigation of Assault and transported to King County Jail (KCJ). He was denied booking by jail staff for a complaint of narcotics ingestion and transported to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation.



Police later transported him back to KCJ and booked him into jail. Charges were referred to the City Attorney’s Office for Assault 4th Degree and Unlawful Use of Weapons.



Detectives with the Homicide & Assault Unit investigated this case.







Seattle Police arrested a male for stabbing another man in the Bitter Lake neighborhood two and 1/2 weeks ago.On July 31, 2024 at 5:02pm, patrol officers responded to reports of a possible stabbing near Aurora Ave N and N 143rd St.Police located a 29-year-old male suffering from a laceration to his right arm.