Frog Day: Tony Angell clayboard etchings to be exhibited at Foster White Gallery October 3 -26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024

African Clawed frog 
Clayboard etching by Tony Angell


October 3 - 26, 2024
  • Opening First Thursday, October 3, 2024 from 6 - 8 pm
    • Artist in attendance
  • Book signing and artist talk, Saturday, October 12, 2024 2 pm
Foster/White Gallery, 220 3rd Ave S #100, Seattle, WA 98104 in Pioneer Square

Frogs are not only unbelievably diverse in their behavioral strategies for survival and choice of habitats, but they are compelling in their physical design and beauty. Their stories and spirit are my tonic for artistic response.

More than 7600 species of frogs exist worldwide and only recently have we begun to fully appreciate their essential roles within the complex fabric of a healthy ecosystem and in turn their importance in our lives. - Tony Angell

In tandem with the release of Frog Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Amphibian Lives, illustrated by Tony Angell, Foster/White presents Frog Day. 

The exhibition will showcase Angell's 24 clayboard etchings.

Published by the University of Chicago Press, Frog Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Amphibian Lives, is a continuation of their Earth Day series which began with Bird Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Avian Lives, released last fall and also illustrated by Angell. 

Frog Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Amphibian Lives is available to pre-order for $18.

For a listing of more available work and biographical information, please visit Tony Angell's primary page on the Foster/White website.


