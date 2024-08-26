Frog Day: Tony Angell clayboard etchings to be exhibited at Foster White Gallery October 3 -26, 2024
Monday, August 26, 2024
|African Clawed frog
Clayboard etching by Tony Angell
October 3 - 26, 2024
- Opening First Thursday, October 3, 2024 from 6 - 8 pm
- Artist in attendance
- Book signing and artist talk, Saturday, October 12, 2024 2 pm
Foster/White Gallery, 220 3rd Ave S #100, Seattle, WA 98104 in Pioneer Square
Frogs are not only unbelievably diverse in their behavioral strategies for survival and choice of habitats, but they are compelling in their physical design and beauty. Their stories and spirit are my tonic for artistic response.
More than 7600 species of frogs exist worldwide and only recently have we begun to fully appreciate their essential roles within the complex fabric of a healthy ecosystem and in turn their importance in our lives. - Tony Angell
In tandem with the release of Frog Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Amphibian Lives, illustrated by Tony Angell, Foster/White presents Frog Day.
The exhibition will showcase Angell's 24 clayboard etchings.
Bird Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Avian Lives, released last fall and also illustrated by Angell.
Frog Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Amphibian Lives is available to pre-order for $18.
For a listing of more available work and biographical information, please visit Tony Angell's primary page on the Foster/White website.
For a listing of more available work and biographical information, please visit Tony Angell's primary page on the Foster/White website.
0 comments:
Post a Comment