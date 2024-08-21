Family Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market this Sunday, August 25, 2024
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
We’ll have live music with local favorite Dan Benson on string bass with Andy Roben on piano (10 a.m. to noon) and Kevin Boyd on vibraphones (noon to 2pm). Each duo will play a fabulous selection of jazz, Latin, and popular songs that Family Day attendees of all ages will enjoy!
Be sure to bring the kiddos by the Bubble Zone where they can experiment with an assortment of bubble wands in different shapes and sizes – and take home free bubble giveaways while supplies last! Kids can also color salmon, climb on and explore the Big Rigs that the City will have on hand, and take home environmentally friendly giveaways.
Of course, you’ll always find the best, freshest and most delicious locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, sweets, baked goods, adult beverages, coffee, savory snacks, hot foods, cool treats, beautiful flowers, and unique specialty items at the market.
A good time will be had by all, so don’t miss Family Day at the LFP Farmers Market this Sunday from 10am to 2pm!
Co-presented in partnership with the City of Lake Forest Park and with generous support from 4Culture.
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The market takes place every Sunday, 10-2, and is located in the parking lot at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
