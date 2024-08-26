Travels with Charlie: Always worth going for a walk with Charlie

Monday, August 26, 2024

By Gordon Snyder

Last weekend on a beautiful day, Charlie and I headed to Log Boom Park, but it was so popular the parking lot was full and cars were waiting for a space.

So… We headed to another park down the road.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

On Wednesday, we stopped by Log Boom Park again. Lots of parking spaces and an to my surprise > an empty beach.

Plenty of great smells for Charlie and super weather to watch for me.

One of the great things about wandering around with Charlie is… you never know what will happen.

As we headed back to the car, there was some music in the air.

Rockery Summer Music Camp musicians
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Turns out a group of young musicians from Rockery Summer Music Camp were giving a concert across from the Playground.

Can you imagine being a little kid swinging and climbing around while live music fills the air?
Priceless!

Always worth going for a walk with Charlie.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


