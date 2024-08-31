Lynnwood Link stations opened on Friday
Saturday, August 31, 2024
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
By Diane Hettrick
The Shoreline South / 148th station had Welcome to Shoreline painted on the pavement. Children were provided with chalk and invited to add color.
All four of the Lynnwood Link stations opened on Friday, August 30, 2024. It was a hot, sunny day, and the stations were full of people.
I'm not sure how many of them walked to the stations - I suspect a lot did. When I drove by the Lynnwood station at 5:30pm there were pedestrians all along 44th. A group of about 20 were waiting for the walk light to go into the grounds where booths were already crowded.
|Rows of booths at Mountlake Terrace
Photo by Carl Dinse
Mountlake Terrace also had a huge number of booths, filling the large parking lot adjacent to the station and its garage.
|Book sale at Shoreline North / 185th
Photo by Wes Brandon
|Photo by Pat Deagan
|Photo by Patrick Deagan
The food trucks did a brisk business at Shoreline South / 148th
|Photo by Wes Brandon
At Shoreline North / 185th hip hop teams from both high schools performed for the crowd.
|Shorewood marching band
Photo by Carl Dinse
Shoreline South / 148th had the Shorewood marching band in full uniform.
|Photo by Patrick Deagen
County Councilmember Rod Dembowski and Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts were delighted to help bring light rail to Shoreline.
