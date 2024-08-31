Photo by Claudia Meadows

By Diane Hettrick





The Shoreline South / 148th station had Welcome to Shoreline painted on the pavement. Children were provided with chalk and invited to add color.

All four of the Lynnwood Link stations opened on Friday, August 30, 2024. It was a hot, sunny day, and the stations were full of people.





I'm not sure how many of them walked to the stations - I suspect a lot did. When I drove by the Lynnwood station at 5:30pm there were pedestrians all along 44th. A group of about 20 were waiting for the walk light to go into the grounds where booths were already crowded.





Rows of booths at Mountlake Terrace

Photo by Carl Dinse

Mountlake Terrace also had a huge number of booths, filling the large parking lot adjacent to the station and its garage.





Book sale at Shoreline North / 185th

Photo by Wes Brandon





Photo by Pat Deagan





Photo by Patrick Deagan

The food trucks did a brisk business at Shoreline South / 148th





Photo by Wes Brandon

At Shoreline North / 185th hip hop teams from both high schools performed for the crowd.





Shorewood marching band

Photo by Carl Dinse

Shoreline South / 148th had the Shorewood marching band in full uniform.





Photo by Patrick Deagen

County Councilmember Rod Dembowski and Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts were delighted to help bring light rail to Shoreline.













Shoreline North / 185th boasted a book sale with the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Another booth had information about Metro bus routes.At Shoreline South / 148th the bicycle parking rack was full